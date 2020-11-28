Local Denison shops take small business Saturday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday local stores and vendors on Denison’s Main Street welcomed shoppers for Small Business Saturday.

SoHo Gallery owner Glenda Jones had pieces of jewelry, paintings and fuse glass structures on sale between 50 and 25 percent off.

“People normally go to the malls, and I think that’s one of the reasons we’re trying to push the small towns more,” Jones said. “But here we got abstract, to contemporary, to pretty much everything anybody could want.”

SoHo Gallery was one of several shops between the 100 and 500 blocks of main street participating in the small business doughnut hole stroll. Shoppers got a sheet of paper and had to hit eight different shops for stamps and free doughnut holes.

After you get all eight people could turn in the sheet to Fourteen collective for the chance to win 500 dollars.

Sharon Sweeney owns Baloonatics, which was closed for eight weeks at the beginning of the pandemic. So she devised a plan to keep her business afloat.

“I came up with the idea of doing small yard things that we could just drop in yard for birthdays, or drive by birthdays,” Sweeney said. “That was my survival because even though we’re closed, everything still continues to go on, your electricity and insurance and all that.”

Sweeney said the day is about coming together and supporting the small business community.

“Even though there’s several different stores that are competition for each other but really if you just work together we’ll all make it, and all survive,” Sweeney said.

