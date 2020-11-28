Advertisement

OHP Troopers to be stationed every 15 miles along I-35 and I-40 Sunday

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is anticipating the busy weekend by posting troopers every 15 miles on...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is anticipating the busy weekend by posting troopers every 15 miles on two major highways on Sunday(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is anticipating the busy weekend by posting troopers every 15 miles on two major highways on Sunday

OHP is partnering with AAA Oklahoma to make sure people are safe while they hit the road this weekend.

Trooper Walter Jack with Troop F in Ardmore said troopers will be stationed every 15 miles along I-35 and I-40 in Oklahoma.

He said it’s the busiest time for holiday travel. OHP reported five people died in crashes while traveling this time last year.

“Leave a little early and anticipate the traffic,” said Trooper Jack. “Traffic will be heavy especially if you’re leaving on Sunday afternoon. So, just anticipate that traffic will be heavy and be patient,” said Jack.

He said OHP Troopers will enforce traffic laws and assist anyone who may need help.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake's Place getting ready to welcome nearly 50 local vendors for flea market.
Jake’s Place to host first flea market Thanksgiving weekend
Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
A Marshall County woman is dead and her husband badly burned during a smoking accident Tuesday...
Marshall County woman dies after lighting cigarette while using oxygen
Sherman couple brings season of giving to their own front yard.
Sherman couple brings season of giving to their own front yard
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says

Latest News

In an attempt to try and reduce the number of in person shoppers on Black Friday, many stores...
Ardmore shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales
In an attempt to try and reduce the number of in person shoppers on Black Friday, many stores...
Ardmoreites take advantage of Black Friday sales
Cinemark offers private watch parties this holiday season
Cinemark offers private watch parties this holiday season
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations.
Texoma Toys for Tots drop off locations