OHP Troopers to be stationed every 15 miles along I-35 and I-40 Sunday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is anticipating the busy weekend by posting troopers every 15 miles on two major highways on Sunday

OHP is partnering with AAA Oklahoma to make sure people are safe while they hit the road this weekend.

Trooper Walter Jack with Troop F in Ardmore said troopers will be stationed every 15 miles along I-35 and I-40 in Oklahoma.

He said it’s the busiest time for holiday travel. OHP reported five people died in crashes while traveling this time last year.

“Leave a little early and anticipate the traffic,” said Trooper Jack. “Traffic will be heavy especially if you’re leaving on Sunday afternoon. So, just anticipate that traffic will be heavy and be patient,” said Jack.

He said OHP Troopers will enforce traffic laws and assist anyone who may need help.

