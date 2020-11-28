Advertisement

Shopping small adds up for local Ardmore businesses

Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Ardmore adds up in a big way for local businesses.
Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Ardmore adds up in a big way for local businesses.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Ardmore adds up in a big way for local businesses.

Alea Buchanan, co-owner with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Ardmore said business has been slow because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Buchanan said sales have gone down since then, but she’s seen an uptick with people coming to buy from her shop.

“I think and support people to shop local because it helps the economy especially since COVID-19 hit. It’s been really hard for small and family businesses, so it really helps when people support locals,” said Buchanan

Stranger than Fiction Books Plus owner Irene Logue said small business shopping shouldn’t only be one day of the year.

“People should shop small all the time, because we have a lot of better deals, we care about our customers, we care about their families and the big stores don’t,” said Logue.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is anticipating the busy weekend by posting troopers every 15 miles on...
OHP Troopers to be stationed every 15 miles along I-35 and I-40 Sunday
Cinemark offers private watch parties this holiday season
Cinemark offers private watch parties this holiday season
In an attempt to try and reduce the number of in person shoppers on Black Friday, many stores...
Ardmore shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales
Coronavirus continues to strain Texas hospitals

Latest News

According to Triple A, fewer Americans are traveling over the Thanksgiving Holiday causing gas...
Fewer people traveling impacts gas prices in Texoma
On small business Saturday and vendors and local shop owners were set up in downtown Denison to...
Local Denison shops take small business Saturday
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is anticipating the busy weekend by posting troopers every 15 miles on...
OHP Troopers to be stationed every 15 miles along I-35 and I-40 Sunday
In an attempt to try and reduce the number of in person shoppers on Black Friday, many stores...
Ardmore shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales