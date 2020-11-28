Shopping small adds up for local Ardmore businesses

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Shopping small on Small Business Saturday in Ardmore adds up in a big way for local businesses.

Alea Buchanan, co-owner with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Ardmore said business has been slow because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Buchanan said sales have gone down since then, but she’s seen an uptick with people coming to buy from her shop.

“I think and support people to shop local because it helps the economy especially since COVID-19 hit. It’s been really hard for small and family businesses, so it really helps when people support locals,” said Buchanan

Stranger than Fiction Books Plus owner Irene Logue said small business shopping shouldn’t only be one day of the year.

“People should shop small all the time, because we have a lot of better deals, we care about our customers, we care about their families and the big stores don’t,” said Logue.

