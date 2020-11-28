Texoma Toys for Tots drop off locations

(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.

Your gift of cash or a new unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.

We need toys for children of all ages from newborns to age 12 for boys and girls.

TEXAS DROP OFF LOCATIONS

SHERMAN

KXII-TV STATION

A Lighthouse for Kids

Angel Ridge Properties

Books-A-Million

CaringBridge Home Health Care

Chapin Title

Dahle Dental

Dayton Tire Sales

Discount Auto Care

Dollar General-Texoma Pkwy

Edward Jones-S>Pruitt

Five Below

Golden Corral

Monarch Hospice

Northside on Travis

Schulman’s Movie Bowl & Grill

Sparklight

Sun Loan Company

Texoma Bicycle Works

Texoma Harley-Davidson

Wal-Mart

DENISON

American Legion Post 62

Chicken Express

Classic of Texoma and Chevrolet

Dr. Kim Hickey

Eisenhower Yacht Club

First United Bank- Main St

First United Bank-West Morton

Five Star Storage

Fred Pilkilton Motors

Grayson County Frontier Village

HeyDay Entertainment

Hyde Park Apartment Homes

JR’s Lone Star Painting Co.

Johnson Moore Funeral Home

Neitling Optical

Oopsy Daisy

The Medicine Shoppe

The Residence at Gateway Villiage

Walmart

Woodforest Bank(inside Walmart)

POTTSBORO

D & M Industries

Edward Jones Investments

Family Pharmacy

First United Bank

Grayson Home Loans

Highport Marina

Lakeway Christian Community Resale Barn

Pamela Moore Dentistry

R.K. Hall LLC

Rae’s Cuts and Styles

Texoma Network Solutions

COLLINSVILLE

Dollar General

GORDONVILLE

Dollar General

WHITESBORO

Dollar General

BONHAM

Bonham Family Drug

Carey Hearing Centers

Raymond James Financial

BELLS

Bells Medical Clinic

TOM BEAN

Dollar General

First National Bank of Tom Bean

WHITEWRIGHT

Whitewright Family Practice

HOWE

Abby’s Restaurant

Dollar General

School Zone Academy

VAN ALSTYNE

Airview AC & Heating

Dollar General

OKLAHOMA DROP OFF LOCATIONS

ARDMORE

American National Bank of Oklahoma - 1901 N COMMERCE

American National Bank - 1117 S COMMERCE

BancFirst -310 W Main

BancFirst - 1915 N Commerce

Canoe Brook of Ardmore

Cross Timbers Hospice

Dr. Tony Stretesky DDS

First Bank Trust & Co. - 301 W Main

Hilton Garden Inn

IBC Bank - 2302 12th NW

Mane Event

Mercy Hospital

Moments to Remember

MTC Federal Credit Union - 2001 12 NW

My Dentist - 2401 12 NW

Simmons Bank - 2525 N Commerce

University Center

Walgreens - 1111 N Commerce

Walmart - 1715 N Commerce

HEALDTON

First Bank Trust & Co - 213 W Main

LONE GROVE

American National Bank - 6295 W Broadway

WILSON

American National Bank - 1251 US HWY 70A

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.