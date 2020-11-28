Texoma Toys for Tots drop off locations
(KXII) - KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the Red River to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this year, but we need your help.
Your gift of cash or a new unwrapped toy goes directly to local children in need.
We need toys for children of all ages from newborns to age 12 for boys and girls.
TEXAS DROP OFF LOCATIONS
SHERMAN
KXII-TV STATION
A Lighthouse for Kids
Angel Ridge Properties
Books-A-Million
CaringBridge Home Health Care
Chapin Title
Dahle Dental
Dayton Tire Sales
Discount Auto Care
Dollar General-Texoma Pkwy
Edward Jones-S>Pruitt
Five Below
Golden Corral
Monarch Hospice
Northside on Travis
Schulman’s Movie Bowl & Grill
Sparklight
Sun Loan Company
Texoma Bicycle Works
Texoma Harley-Davidson
Wal-Mart
DENISON
American Legion Post 62
Chicken Express
Classic of Texoma and Chevrolet
Dr. Kim Hickey
Eisenhower Yacht Club
First United Bank- Main St
First United Bank-West Morton
Five Star Storage
Fred Pilkilton Motors
Grayson County Frontier Village
HeyDay Entertainment
Hyde Park Apartment Homes
JR’s Lone Star Painting Co.
Johnson Moore Funeral Home
Neitling Optical
Oopsy Daisy
The Medicine Shoppe
The Residence at Gateway Villiage
Walmart
Woodforest Bank(inside Walmart)
POTTSBORO
D & M Industries
Edward Jones Investments
Family Pharmacy
First United Bank
Grayson Home Loans
Highport Marina
Lakeway Christian Community Resale Barn
Pamela Moore Dentistry
R.K. Hall LLC
Rae’s Cuts and Styles
Texoma Network Solutions
COLLINSVILLE
Dollar General
GORDONVILLE
Dollar General
WHITESBORO
Dollar General
BONHAM
Bonham Family Drug
Carey Hearing Centers
Raymond James Financial
BELLS
Bells Medical Clinic
TOM BEAN
Dollar General
First National Bank of Tom Bean
WHITEWRIGHT
Whitewright Family Practice
HOWE
Abby’s Restaurant
Dollar General
School Zone Academy
VAN ALSTYNE
Airview AC & Heating
Dollar General
OKLAHOMA DROP OFF LOCATIONS
ARDMORE
American National Bank of Oklahoma - 1901 N COMMERCE
American National Bank - 1117 S COMMERCE
BancFirst -310 W Main
BancFirst - 1915 N Commerce
Canoe Brook of Ardmore
Cross Timbers Hospice
Dr. Tony Stretesky DDS
First Bank Trust & Co. - 301 W Main
Hilton Garden Inn
IBC Bank - 2302 12th NW
Mane Event
Mercy Hospital
Moments to Remember
MTC Federal Credit Union - 2001 12 NW
My Dentist - 2401 12 NW
Simmons Bank - 2525 N Commerce
University Center
Walgreens - 1111 N Commerce
Walmart - 1715 N Commerce
HEALDTON
First Bank Trust & Co - 213 W Main
LONE GROVE
American National Bank - 6295 W Broadway
WILSON
American National Bank - 1251 US HWY 70A
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.