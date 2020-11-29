Advertisement

2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee

By WSMV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating after two family dogs were found shot to death with Christmas lights tied around their bodies.

The Justice family took to social media Nov. 14 asking the community for help finding their two lost dogs, Willow and Rocky. Just over a week later, on Nov. 23, Cheatham County Animal Control found them both shot dead in Ashland City, Tennessee.

“The family is crushed and heartbroken,” said Brooke Hall, the director of animal control. “The first thing that comes to mind is what kind of sick person would do this?”

Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used by people to fish and dump trash. They also had Christmas lights tied around their bodies.(Source: Justice Family, WSMV via CNN)

The dogs, who had been laid back to back, were covered in holly near a spot that’s often used by people to fish and dump trash. They also had Christmas lights tied around their bodies.

Lt. Ken Miller with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says the lights were not used to “decorate” the bodies but instead to drag them.

“It was actually more used like a drag rope. It was tied kind of around their front quarters there, just to kind of drag them,” he said.

Authorities are searching for answers to whoever did this, even turning to social media.

“We are speaking to the people that live near the homeowner, the person that owns the dogs. We’re speaking to the people that have actually made remarks or posted on Facebook. There’s some things on there that are kind of hateful, kind of mean. We want to follow up on those,” Miller said.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Cheatham County Animal Control.

“We will find you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Hall said.

