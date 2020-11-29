Man found dead in home after fire near Pottsboro

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters say a man was found dead inside his home after a fire early Sunday morning.

The Locust Volunteer Fire Department says just before 7 a.m., they were called to a structure fire in the Preston Shores subdivision north of Pottsboro.

First responders found a mobile home on fire and started putting it out, when they were notified by dispatch that the person who lived there was unaccounted for.

Firefighters went inside and found a man’s body on the bathroom floor.

Locust CVFD says it appears a small fire pit was left burning on the porch which caught the deck on fire, and spread to the home.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal is investigating.

