COVID-19 testing moves to Midway Mall in Grayson Co.

COVID-19 testing in Grayson County moved to Midway Mall Monday.
COVID-19 testing in Grayson County moved to Midway Mall Monday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Beginning Monday COVID-19 testing in Grayson County moves from three sites down to one, outside Midway Mall in Sherman, but county officials say their testing capacity is increasing.

County leaders say that’s because operations of the three Texas Division of Emergency Management-supported testing sites are being consolidated into one location, the rear parking lot of Midway Mall on Texoma Parkway.

Dozens of cars showed up today here at Midway Mall for the first day of free COVID-19 testing at this location.

“We did this because basically demand outstripped supply, our three locations at Grayson College, Austin College, and the health department were simply being, we couldn’t handle the volume of traffic,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said.

Magers said they made the change to provide room for more cars, and decrease wait times.

“Charles Pinter, the owner of the Midway Mall was kind enough to allow us to utilize the back parking lot for this and as you can see there are a ton of folks getting tested, we anticipated after the Thanksgiving holiday that would increase, so this is our way of trying to keep up with demand,” Magers said.

Magers said right now there is one line for testing, but he said the company who does the tests gogettested.com is prepared to expand as needed, depending on demand.

“The good news is folks, this is a much more efficient way of doing it as you can see people are being able to access the cars much farther down the line, so it’s a much quicker process than we had at the health department or the other two locations,” Magers said

“This new sites will provide the space necessary to increase parking and expand drive-thru testing operations, which will increase our local testing capacity and decrease wait times for out citizens,” county judge Bill Magers said.

In order to save time, testing staff encourages those seeking testing to register online in advance by going to gogettested.com and scrolling down to select the Sherman, Texas, site at Midway Mall.

The new site will provide testing Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 .am. to 5:00 p.m.

These tests are available to all citizens at no out of pocket cost, Magers added.

