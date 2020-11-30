Social media helps homeless Sherman man get new wheelchair

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Christmas came early for a Sherman man when a good Samaritan saw he needed help.

“There’s people out there that need help, and a lot of people drive past them or don’t pay attention because life happens, they’re too busy, but if we just take a few minutes out of our day to help somebody it goes a long ways,” Jay Singh said.

Singh said he has seen a man named Ricky around Sherman for nearly a decade.

“Recently I’ve been seeing him more and more and he’s always pushing the wheelchair around and I felt heartbroken, so I wanted to do something about it,” Singh said.

So Singh said he stopped and talked to Ricky, who told him he is homeless and disabled, missing a leg.

He said Ricky’s hands are blistered and torn up from pushing his wheelchair all day.

So he posted to Facebook in hopes of finding Ricky an electric wheel chair to ease his daily burdens.

One person who saw the post was David Mohrmann, who said he has seen Ricky around town for about five years.

“It happened within probably eight hours, I would say to get the wheel chair,” Mohrmann said.

With the help of a couple of other donors, Mohrmann and Singh got him an electric wheel chair with some other items like blankets, food, clothes, and other necessities.

“He was very grateful, very happy, didn’t a;most speak, he was speechless,” Mohrmann said.

Now the two say they plan to check on Ricky often to make sure he has what he needs.

Mohrmann said in the years he has seen and talked to Ricky, he has never asked him for anything.

Singh said it is a reminder of how far kindness can go.

“It just feels good to get out and help people in need and I encourage everyone to get out and spread love and care,” Singh said.

Singh said people interested in helping Ricky can message him on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.