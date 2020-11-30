Sweet Tooth Motel comes to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new attraction in Denison is open this week for people to check out.

The Sweet Tooth Hotel in Dallas brought a mini art version of the attraction to Denison, called the Sweet Tooth Motel.

Four people are allowed in the exhibit at a time to maintain social distancing.

It’s ten dollars a ticket, and is open through Friday for visitors.

”We love the area already supporting local art, Denison obviously values it so we’re excited to be a part of it and it’s the first drop of the Sweet Tooth Motel so Denison gets the exclusive look so we’re pumped to get to share it with the city,” general manager Becca Hummel said.

