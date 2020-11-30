Those Who Inspire-Brazos Heck “Brazos Heck is an 11-year-old bareback and bull rider, making a name for himself in the world of rodeo. He is a member of Team Lane Frost and the winner of the 2018 Cheyenne Frontier Days Junior Bareback competition. Brazos proudly wears the Choctaw Nation Seal on his shirt during every run. He inspires others to dream big, no matter how small you are.”

