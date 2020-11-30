Webster appointed DA for Atoka, Bryan, Coal counties

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday the appointment of Tim Webster as District Attorney for District 19, which includes Atoka, Bryan and Coal Counties.

Webster fills the seat of Emily Redman, who retired on October 1, 2020. By statute, Stitt said Webster has been serving as acting District Attorney since then.

“Tim Webster has spent almost four decades serving the people of Atoka, Bryan and Coal Counties,” said Gov. Stitt. “His experience as a litigator and prosecutor, as well as his heart for his community, makes him the best choice to serve as the next District Attorney for District 19.”

Webster was appointed as Assistant District Attorney for District 19 in 2003, where he served as a felony drug prosecutor and helped establish the Bryan County Drug Court Program. Beginning in 2006, Webster served in the capacity of First Assistant District Attorney. Prior to this, Webster worked in private practice for 21 years in Durant.

“I am thankful to Governor Stitt for appointing me as District Attorney and giving me the opportunity to continue to serve the people of District 19 in this new capacity,” said Webster. “I served as Assistant District Attorney under Mark Campbell and Emily Redman and appreciate the lessons I learned from them. We have more difficult cases pending in the district at this moment than any time in my time in the office. This presents a great challenge, but also a great opportunity to work for the victims of crimes. I am both honored and humbled by this opportunity.”

A native of Durant, Webster received a bachelor’s in history from Southeastern Oklahoma State University (1978) and a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law (1981). He recently received the 2020 Mitch Sperry Award for Outstanding Prosecutor from the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.

Webster teaches CLEET courses for reserve officer training, serves as an Emergency Management volunteer storm spotter and is an elder and former choir director at his church. Webster previously taught three semesters at Southeastern as an Adjunct Professor in Criminal Law and served as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 618 Durant. He also served on the Robert L. Williams Public Library Board for 16 years and was a member of the Bryan County United Way Board of Directors.

