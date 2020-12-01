2 killed in Bokchito house fire

BOKCHITO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead after a house fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a space heater is to blame.

Edwin Couch lives nearby and says he saw the home the moment it burst into flames.

“I heard glass breaking and I had seen the smoke bellowing out from the windows, and I immediately called 911,” Couch said.

Couch was getting ready to leave around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, when his wife saw smoke coming from their neighbor’s house on Impson Street.

“It was just a matter of couple of minutes, and the whole house was engulfed,” Couch said.

He says they heard popping sounds that sounded like gas lines exploding.

Bokchito Police Chief Shane Guhl says they got a 911 call that they believe came from the house, with a woman on the other line clearly in distress.

First responders got there just over 20 minutes later.

Guhl says the call came in at 6:51 a.m. The Bokchito Volunteer Fire Department got there at 7:14.

Two people were found dead inside the home.

Guhl says it appeared they lived together.

They’re not releasing their names pending the investigation by the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I was just hoping and praying that nobody was in the house. I really was. It’s really, really sad that people lose their lives like that,” Couch said.

Police say a dog was also found dead after the fire.

The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental, tracing it back to a space heater in the dining room without proper distance from combustible materials.

“I just wish there was more I could have done, Couch said.

