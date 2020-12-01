Ardmore man arrested for assaulting minor

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ardmore police arrested a man on Thanksgiving for assault and battery of a minor.

Police say William Lawrance Lee was arguing with an underage family acquaintance that started with swearing and yelling and turned physical.

Bystanders broke up the fight, but after Lee went home the minor’s father came to his house and started arguing with Lee and his wife.

“There was a gun present and actually presented during the physical fight. At some point, the gun went off. There’s some different statements as far as how the gun went off,” Sgt. Juan Galicia said.

No one was injured.

