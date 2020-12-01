Advertisement

Ardmore Police: Social media posts could inform scammers

Phone scam
Phone scam(AP images)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is warning about a new phone scam making the rounds.

Police said the caller says the carter has kidnapped a family member and you need to give them money for their safe return.

Sgt. Juan Galicia says the scammers can seem credible because they have names or other identifying information, but a lot of that can be found on social media.

“Be cautious about what you’re putting on social media. That’s one of the things you can do to hopefully prevent people from getting this information. But there’s just so many ways you can access it that you can only do so much. But just avoiding those calls is going to be one of the biggest things,” Galicia said.

Galicia said if you don’t recognize the number and you’re not expecting a phone call, send it to voice mail. Anyone who needs to reach you will leave a message.

