Atoka police asking for help to identify theft suspects

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Atoka Police Department is continuing their search for a woman and two men who say they stole several items from Walmart Friday night.

They say store employees approached the group when the sensors went off at the front doors.

That’s when one of the men told the employee he had a pistol on him before they left. They drove away in a silver vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Atoka Police Department at 580-889-3250.

