Advertisement

Atoka police asking for help to identify theft suspects

The Atoka Police Department is continuing their search for a woman and two men who say they...
The Atoka Police Department is continuing their search for a woman and two men who say they stole several items from Walmart Friday night.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Atoka Police Department is continuing their search for a woman and two men who say they stole several items from Walmart Friday night.

They say store employees approached the group when the sensors went off at the front doors.

That’s when one of the men told the employee he had a pistol on him before they left. They drove away in a silver vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Atoka Police Department at 580-889-3250.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is without a home Monday after a fire destroyed their house.
Sherman fire destroys house, family without home
Northbound US 75 closures begin Monday in Sherman
A new attraction is open this week in Denison.
Sweet Tooth Motel comes to Denison
Firefighters say a man was found dead inside his home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Man found dead in home after fire near Pottsboro
Two people are dead after a fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire

Latest News

Tim Webster was appointed District Attorney for Atoka, Bryan and Coal counties this week by...
New District Attorney appointed for Atoka, Bryan, Coal counties
Two people are dead after a house fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire
Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham
Clyde Cosper Veterans Home reports 24 COVID-19 deaths
Peppered Chub
Peppered chub proposed by agency as endangered species
FILE
Stitt declares day of prayer as virus surges in Oklahoma