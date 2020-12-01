Advertisement

Bond set for Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death

Cory Boykin
Cory Boykin(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Bond has been set at $1.5 million for a Tishomingo man accused of beating his girlfriend to death in November.

Cory Boykin, 33, was arrested Nov. 21 for first-degree murder in the death of Cheyenne Star Basham, 18.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Boykin has a history of domestic violence.

Undersheriff Gary Dodd said a few hours before Basham’s death, deputies had responded to the home after a family friend called 911 saying Boykin had strangled her. Boykin ran away before deputies arrived.

Basham wasn’t ready to press charges, but a deputy and officer still looked for him. Before law enforcement was able to find him, they were called to another emergency.

Deputies say the abuse started again two hours later, and Basham’s mother ran to get help from neighbors who called 911.

Basham was taken to Tishomingo Mercy and transferred to OU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

