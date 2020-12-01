City of Denison to become Music Friendly Community

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is on its way to becoming a Music Friendly Community.

Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. the Texas Music Office is hosting a virtual workshop with the city explaining the program.

Their goal is to have 20 communities across the state, Denison being one of them.

Music Friendly Communities build a directory for teachers, venues, production and musicians to develop the local music business.

”A database that we can access and that anyone else can to be able to find the musicians and keep them working. Especially during these times when this year has been so difficult on the artists,” said Denison Main Street director, Donna Dow.

Denison would be the first Music Friendly Community in Texoma. McKinney and Denton are also part of the program.

To register for the workshop, contact Donna Dow by email at ddow@cityofdenison.com or by phone at 903-465-2720 Ext 2452 or 903-464-4452.

