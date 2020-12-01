Clyde Cosper Veterans Home reports 24 COVID-19 deaths

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Clyde Cosper Veterans Home in Bonham says 24 residents have died from COVID-19.

A spokesperson says 82 residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 53 have recovered. As of Tuesday, the facility has 99 residents.

The spokesperson says 62 staff members have also tested positive for the virus, with 60 having already recovered.

The Texas General Land Office first reported cases at the nursing home in early October.

