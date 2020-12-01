Heath steps down at Anna

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - Jason Heath has stepped down as the head football coach and athletic director at Anna high school. Heath is making the transition to a role on the administration side at Anna.

He says the move will allow him to spend more time with his family. Heath has been the head coach at Anna for nine years, and the athletic director for eight. He also says he’s proud of the growth he has seen from all of the programs over the years.

