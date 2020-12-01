Mckinney man in Marshall County jail for sex with 12 year old girl

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - A McKinney, TX man is in the Marshall County Jail facing charges of rape and solicitation of a minor.

42 year old Anselmo Ojeda Morales was arrested after a father in McKinney reported his 12 year old daughter had been molested. He noticed that his daughter was acting strange and looked through her phone, finding inappropriate messages between her and Morales, who coached at her soccer league.

Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said since the victim and Morales live in McKinney, but the crime occurred in Kingston, the Marshall County Sheriff Office and the McKinney Police Department worked together.

“We were able to get phone conversations that occurred between him and his victim, which revealed to some point a sexual relationship,” Cryer said.

That relationship began when Morales used his juvenile son’s snapchat account to start messaging the girl, before telling her who he really was.

Court documents show most of the relationship was over facetime and other apps, but when the girl went to visit a family member in Kingston, Morales drove up to see her, and they had sexual contact.

The agencies worked together to collect evidence, and Morales was arrested in McKinney at a soccer game.

Cryer said predators are most likely to approach a child on social media.

“There’s just so many apps you can use and technology is developing faster than most people my age can keep up with,” Cryer said. “I would ask that all parents and guardians be hyper vigilant about social media and apps that are available on phones. Make sure you monitor those for your kids.”

Cryer said the way the victim was groomed suggests this wasn’t the first time Morales had preyed upon a minor.

Morales is in the Marshall County jail facing a rape charge, a lewd acts to a minor charge, and ten charges of sexting with a minor.

