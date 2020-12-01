Advertisement

Muenster brings momentum into round four

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets have found their rhythm in the last few weeks, winning their last five games in a row, which includes an upset win over the second ranked team in the state.

In their fourth round match-up, they will play Windthorst, a team they lost to 18-7 in district play. The Hornets have played in big games a lot lately, which includes a state championship in 2017. They hope to continue playing with the confidence they have built up.

“We talked after that game, I remember on the field talking about hoping we get another opportunity to play Windthorst,” said Muenster head coach Brady Carney. “We never looked past Petrolia, or Quanna, or Santo, or Hamlin. But in the back of our minds, we were looking forward to another opportunity.”

“We want to give everyone else in the state a run for their money,” said Muenster defensive end Nolan Vogel. “We don’t want to be looked at as the under dogs, but if we are, it gives us more of a reason to go play hard.”

“Nobody even thought we were going to make it passed round 2,” said Muenster quarterback Trent Anderele. “so pulling off an upset over the number 2 team in the state, that’s crazy, and really boosts our confidence.”

Muenster and Windthorst are set to kickoff on Thursday at 7:00 in Bowie.

