Oklahoma railroad law ruled unconstitutional

(KXII) - An Oklahoma law aimed at keeping trains from blocking roadways has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge.

The law, authored by Texoma Representative Charles McCall, imposes a fine on rail companies for blocking railroad intersections with stopped trains for longer than 10 minutes.

The judge ruled that while blocking crossings does have safety implications, the state cannot tell railroad companies how long they may stop.

The state can appeal the decision.

