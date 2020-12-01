Advertisement

Peppered chub proposed by agency as endangered species

Peppered Chub
Peppered Chub(Chad Thomas | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The U.S, Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list a small minnow-like fish known as the peppered chub as an endangered species and designate parts of rivers in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and New Mexico as its critical habitat.

The agency on Tuesday published the proposal in the Federal Register.

The proposal says the fish, once found in each of the four states and in Colorado, is now found only in one river from New Mexico into Texas and rivers in Kansas and Oklahoma must also be protected to ensure they could be relocated, if necessary, to prevent extinction.

