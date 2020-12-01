Rain, Storms and Chilly Wednesday
Heavy Rainfall Potential
A well-defined upper low tracks across Oklahoma Wednesday while a surface low moves right down the Red River, this sets the stage for some pretty decent rainfall. Some areas will probably get more than an inch.
Winds shift to the northwest as the low passes Wednesday night; Thursday looks breezy and cool with just a few showers possible. High pressure builds in Friday and this should give us a run of quiet weather.
The weekend looks dry with clear cold nights, lows around freezing, and sunny mild days with highs in the neighborhood of 60, near normal for early December.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Rain/thunderstorms, chilly
Thursday: A few showers, mostly cloudy
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Sunny skies
Sunday: Sunny skies
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12