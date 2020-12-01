Rain, Storms and Chilly Wednesday

A well-defined upper low tracks across Oklahoma Wednesday while a surface low moves right down the Red River, this sets the stage for some pretty decent rainfall. Some areas will probably get more than an inch.

Winds shift to the northwest as the low passes Wednesday night; Thursday looks breezy and cool with just a few showers possible. High pressure builds in Friday and this should give us a run of quiet weather.

The weekend looks dry with clear cold nights, lows around freezing, and sunny mild days with highs in the neighborhood of 60, near normal for early December.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Rain/thunderstorms, chilly

Thursday: A few showers, mostly cloudy

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12