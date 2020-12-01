Advertisement

Ringling prepares for round four match-up

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RINGLING, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils are bound for their state quarter final show down with Morrison Friday night. The Blue Devils have a 22-game winning streak intact going back to last season, and hope to keep it alive for a few more weeks.

“They’re hungry, this is Ringling. It’s not foreign to winning games here, or championships,” said Ringling head coach Phil Koons. “They expect tough games. They expect everyone’s best games with every team that we play. They’re still hungry, and it never goes away.”

