Santa mailboxes in downtown Sherman and Denison

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Christmas season will no doubt look different this year with the pandemic, but one thing that’s COVID-free: letters to Santa.

Santa mailboxes popped up in both downtown Denison and Sherman.

It’s been a tradition in both cities for decades.

In Denison, the mailbox is set up in front of Nietling Family Eye Care on Main Street and in Sherman, right in front of the courthouse on Houston Street.

“And I wonder how they mail it to Santa,” said 9-year-old Lila Thomas.

“I think that it’s surprising how he can come here so fast and just grab it and bring it over there in like under 24 hours,” said 11-year-old Madeline Ros.

But that’s where the magic comes in.

The mailbox on Main Street in Denison is hard to miss.

It’s the third year in a row to be set up in front of Nietling Family Eye Care and Optical, but Dr. Dennis Nietling says the tradition started at now-closed Hubbard Appliance and Furniture more than six decades ago.

Each letter sent with one-day delivery straight to the North Pole, plus, you don’t even need a stamp.

“Santa’s got his elves helping out. So they just come by and pick them up, and away they go,” Nietling said.

He said in the past couple years, the mailbox received around 150 letters.

Two of those from 9-year-old twins Sydney and Bailey Benson.

“We both put our Christmas lists in there hoping that Santa will write back,” Sydney said.

The mailbox in downtown Sherman is set up by the Tourism and Main Street Office.

Fortunately, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Santa’s immune to COVID-19.

He’s already tested positive for Santa-bodies.

“I just really like the idea of them caring about little kids and wanting to do that,” said 11-year-old Ashlee Wilcox.

They’ll be there up until Christmas, so there’s plenty of time to write a letter to the big man himself.

