Sherman fire destroys house, family without home

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A family is without a home Monday after a fire destroyed their house.

The house is located on HWY 56 and FM 1417.

Firefighters told News 12 the home is considered a total loss. They said they had to call for backup from Bells and Howe, in order to get more water out to the area.

They said that when they arrived to the home, the family that lived there was still inside.

Firefighters said they were able to get them out and begin putting out the flames from inside the home, before the fire quickly became too large.

The fire spread spread to the main part of the home and then quickly spread to the second story.

Sherman firefighters have not ruled an official cause of the fire or know where the fire started.

Oncor shut down the power to the pole nearby the home.

Firefighters told News 12 the building used to be an old shooting club and it had been converted to a home years ago.

