Silver Alert canceled for missing Pittsburg County man

Authorities say 81-year-old Oscar James Greene of Savanna was last seen around 3 a.m. Nov. 30.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Silver Alert has canceled after a missing Pittsburg County man was located.

Authorities say 81-year-old Oscar James Greene of Savanna was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday.

Greene is six feet tall, 135 pounds with green eyes and gray hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and gloves.

