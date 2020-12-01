Silver Alert canceled for missing Pittsburg County man

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Silver Alert has canceled after a missing Pittsburg County man was located.

Authorities say 81-year-old Oscar James Greene of Savanna was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday.

Greene is six feet tall, 135 pounds with green eyes and gray hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and gloves.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.