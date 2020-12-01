Texoma tree farm sends Christmas tree to Texas state capitol

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For the 10th consecutive year, the Christmas tree at the Texas state capitol has Texoma “roots.”

For years, Elves Christmas Tree Farm in Denison has provided Christmas cheer to Texoma, and even the state capitol.

“About 10 years ago they had a major fire down in the Bastrop area and so I had some friends down there in the Austin area that knew we had some bigger trees, so I got the call to see if we could provide a tree and we’ve been doing it every year since,” said Marshall Cathey.

A family run business, Cathey says this year is extra special for them.

“It’s kind of two momentous things. My oldest child is 21 and we bought the farm the year he was born, and then the youngest child we have will turn 10 this year, and he was zero-years-old whenever we went down to Austin taking the first tree to the capitol,” said Cathey.

This year’s state capitol tree is about 17-feet-tall, and left for Austin on Sunday.

“I had no clue, the biggest trees we had back then was about 10-foot and now we’re selling trees up to 30-foot-tall to different people around the state, colleges, cities,” said Cathey.

They opened for the season this weekend, and have been busier than usual.

“One of our other local farms shut down this year so we picked up the surplus of business from them, along with our regular customers we already stay busy and sell out every year,” said Cathey.

Which doesn’t come as a surprise.

“With everything that’s going on in the world right now I think people are just wanting to keep traditions alive as much as they can,” said Cathey.

Family traditions, what they strive to bring every year.

“Whenever we started out we were just wanting to provide families with good, wholesome entertainment and a place to come get a tree and spend the day and just build traditions,” said Cathey.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.