Tishomingo softball duo signs to play at the next level

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The softball pair of Jadyn Hook and Grace Anderson made their college decisions by signing their national letters of intent.

Jadyn will stay local, signing with Murray State College. Grace decided to sign with Oklahoma Christian University. Both helped the Lady Indians win back to back state titles in softball.

“It was a tough decision. I had a few to decide from, but it just felt right,” said Murray State College signee Jadyn Hook. “I’ve wanted to go there for a long time.”

“As soon as I went up there, it was welcoming,” said Oklahoma Christian signee Grace Anderson. “The coaches, the whole community was really supportive of my decision.”

