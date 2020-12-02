Advertisement

Celina prepares for Graham showdown

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Bobcats will take their shot in the state quarterfinals when they take on Graham at Globe Life Park on Friday.

The Bobcats are rolling now with a chance to get to the final four.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us,” head coach Bill Elliott said. “They are a hard nose, West Texas team that goes at it really hard. We are going to have to match that. Excitement will go a long way in us doing that. You need that energy up so we play with a lot of effort, a lot of speed and a lot of physicalness in the game.”

