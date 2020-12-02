Community honors life of man who died after fire in Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night, members of the Preston Shore community gathered at the lake together, after a fire Sunday left a 46-year-old man dead.

Neighbors told News 12 Bryan Dixon’s death came as shock to the neighborhood.

”I need to do something, to remember him” said neighbor Sarah Bowns.

Bowns said fire trucks, first responders and smoke filled her neighborhood Sunday.

“Immediately I called my neighbor and I said, ‘what’s going on?’ Bowns said.

Bowns said firefighters called Dixon’s phone, and they could hear it ringing from inside, but he did not answer.

“He didn’t make it. Coincidentally, my daughter was right there. She said ‘mommy why are you crying?’ and I said, ‘You remember Bryan? He died in that fire,’ and that’s really hard to tell a child” Bowns said.

Firefighters said they found the body of Bryan Dixon inside the bathroom of his home. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to find out why he died, but said the fire started from a grill on his porch.

Neighbors, friends and coworkers told News 12 Dixon was someone they could trust and count on.

“That’s part of Lake family. You don’t ask for anything in return, but sometimes it comes with a hot meal and a cold beer” one neighbor said.

“I’ve lived here for two years and we’re a really tight-nit community. With everything that’s happened in the last year, especially, we lean on each other a lot” another neighbor said.

“(He was) The most amazing employee we ever had.” said Lauren Skidmore. “If you looked at his property, you looked at everything, you’d think he wouldn’t show up to work, but he was on time every day.”

Neighbors said it doesn’t matter how he lived, or what happened in his past.

They told News 12 they want him to be remembered by his heart, and who he was.

“And that.. that should be his legacy. Not how he lived, or where he lived. Or anything like that” Skidmore said.

