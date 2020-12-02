Durant holds drive-by holiday parade to highlight small businesses.

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -

The city of Durant is subbing out their usual holiday floats, and marching bands for their annual holiday parade for a pandemic friendly drive by tour of the city with participating small shops and business storefronts decked out in their own personal themes.

In years past, big floats and marching bands would lead the way down Main Street with some 5,000 people lining the streets around Christmas time. But instead, this year participating stores are getting creating to capture this year’s theme of a hometown holiday while making sure the event followed COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s brought some joy back into our lives in a way just by getting to work together on such a fun project,” said Reid Gregory, director of the Pregnancy Center of Bryan County who decorated their building to look like a gingerbread house. “We usually just put a couple Christmas trees up inside, we haven’t gone this out for Christmas in the past.”

The parades have usually consisted of 125 and 175 mobile floats for local store owners and even antique cars making their way through the route. This year however, 20 different businesses throughout downtown Durant set up their own decorations, displays and floats throughout the route highlighting their different services and bringing attention to the local shops.

Durant Chamber of Commerce Director Janet Reed said she hopes the displays encourage drivers to shop local.

“Go in and look and see what each one of those merchants have,” Reed said. “It’s amazing what we have to offer, not only in our downtown area but throughout our other businesses in the community.”

Several of the businesses stayed open for the event. Reed said doing that would entice drivers to stop and shop.

Chaya Moore lives in Durant and she said the event captures the essence of the city.

“I have four little girls and we love to look at lights and stuff like that and #MyDurant, we are a big small town,” Moore said.

The Chamber of Commerce even Santa and Mrs. Clause set up outside to waive to families as they passed by.

