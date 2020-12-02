Gunter to face high powered Eastland team in quarterfinals

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers will play a fast paced Eastland team in the state quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Thursday.

Eastland has a quarterback that is committed to Texas Tech and they play fast. If anyone is up for that challenge, it’s Gunter. The Tigers have been playing their best football in the post-season.

“Once you get to December, everybody has a shot,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “We just want to give ourselves the best chance to get out there and compete at a high level on Thursday.”

