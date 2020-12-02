New District Attorney appointed for Atoka, Bryan, Coal counties

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Bryan, Atoka and Coal counties have a new District Attorney. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Tim Webster to District 19 Monday to take the place of his old boss, Emily Redman, who retired in October.

“I’ve watched the DA’s office through I think 6 DAs so I’ve talked to them about how they did things, why they did things. And so I’ve had a long time to be thinking about how I might do it if the opportunity ever arose,” said Webster.

Webster had a private practice in Durant for 21 years before joining the DA’s office in 2003, and began as First Assistant District Attorney in 2006. He served under Mark Campbell and Emily Redman.

“I did do a lot of criminal defense work so as I received new reports I look at them both as a prosecutor and how would I defend this case if I were on the other side. So it gives me a little bit of a unique perspective,” said Webster.

Webster says in his 18 years with the DA’s office, the coming years will be both interesting and challenging.

“We have approximately 10 homicides pending in the district. They’re in Bryan and Atoka counties. I’m not aware of there ever being that many pending. And it’s not that they’re old cases, they’re relatively current cases,” said Webster.

One of those cases, he says would be affected by the Indian Land jurisdiction ruling should it go into effect for the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations.

“We’re anticipating that that will happen, so when that does happen it’s going to really change how we do a lot of our work,” said Webster.

He says moving up to the DA position was a logical move for him.

“I’ve been working for the people of this district for 18 years, and I’m just very thankful to him for giving me the opportunity to continue to do that in this new position,” said Webster.

