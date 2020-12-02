Advertisement

New District Attorney appointed for Atoka, Bryan, Coal counties

By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Bryan, Atoka and Coal counties have a new District Attorney. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Tim Webster to District 19 Monday to take the place of his old boss, Emily Redman, who retired in October.

Monday, Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Tim Webster as District Attorney for Atoka, Bryan and Coal counties.

“I’ve watched the DA’s office through I think 6 DAs so I’ve talked to them about how they did things, why they did things. And so I’ve had a long time to be thinking about how I might do it if the opportunity ever arose,” said Webster.

Webster had a private practice in Durant for 21 years before joining the DA’s office in 2003, and began as First Assistant District Attorney in 2006. He served under Mark Campbell and Emily Redman.

“I did do a lot of criminal defense work so as I received new reports I look at them both as a prosecutor and how would I defend this case if I were on the other side. So it gives me a little bit of a unique perspective,” said Webster.

Webster says in his 18 years with the DA’s office, the coming years will be both interesting and challenging.

“We have approximately 10 homicides pending in the district. They’re in Bryan and Atoka counties. I’m not aware of there ever being that many pending. And it’s not that they’re old cases, they’re relatively current cases,” said Webster.

One of those cases, he says would be affected by the Indian Land jurisdiction ruling should it go into effect for the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations.

“We’re anticipating that that will happen, so when that does happen it’s going to really change how we do a lot of our work,” said Webster.

He says moving up to the DA position was a logical move for him.

“I’ve been working for the people of this district for 18 years, and I’m just very thankful to him for giving me the opportunity to continue to do that in this new position,” said Webster.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is without a home Monday after a fire destroyed their house.
Sherman fire destroys house, family without home
Northbound US 75 closures begin Monday in Sherman
A new attraction is open this week in Denison.
Sweet Tooth Motel comes to Denison
Firefighters say a man was found dead inside his home after a fire early Sunday morning.
Man found dead in home after fire near Pottsboro
Two people are dead after a fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire

Latest News

Two people are dead after a house fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire
Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham
Clyde Cosper Veterans Home reports 24 COVID-19 deaths
Peppered Chub
Peppered chub proposed by agency as endangered species
FILE
Stitt declares day of prayer as virus surges in Oklahoma