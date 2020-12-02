Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in Sherman neighborhood

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating a shots fired call that happened in a neighborhood on Sunday, November 29.

Police said it happened in the 1000 Block of E Odneal Street, just after 4:30 p.m.

They said multiple shots were fired, but there are no known injuries.

The property manager and neighbors who live in the area told News 12, the people involved in the shooting did not live there.

“(They) Came to the property, had drama with another person. They began shooting.” said Amanda C. the property manager at the Baltic, St. Charles apartments. “I don’t know if they intentionally shot at the them or if there were just shots fired, but I do know it wasn’t a resident who lived here- it wasn’t over drugs, it was just ‘who was the toughest guy.”

“It was visitors who came here. Pretty much that’s always what it is. It’s visitors who come here” Neighbor Keri Henderson said.

Sherman police are still investigating, and haven’t released any details on if any arrests have been made.

