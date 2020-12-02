Sherman offers live stream for annual Christmas parade

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - KXII is partnering with the City of Sherman to bring you and your family a safe way to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade if you aren’t comfortable going in person this year.

“Everything’s a little bit different this year but we’re really excited to continue this tradition, it brings so many people joy,” Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said.

McRae said Sherman’s annual Christmas parade is the the city’s longest running tradition.

She said they will follow the usual route.

“We have a lot of room especially down Travis and Crockett to spread out and enjoy it,” McRae said.

McRae said the annual tree lighting before the parade is canceled this year in an effort to encourage social distancing.

She said there will be hand sanitizing stations, and they will encourage people to follow public health guidelines.

“Outdoors, lots of room to spread out that fresh air, a cool evening and definitely a warm time to wear your face mask,” McRae said.

McRae said she expects turnout to be a little bit lower than in years past, but encourages people to come out if they feel safe.

“We still have about 80, 85 participants this year in the parade, and a typical year is about 100 so a little bit less but gosh it’ll still be something really great to enjoy,” McRae said.

But,if you don’t feel comfortable getting out just yet we will have a live stream of the parade on the KXII website.

“We’re lucky enough to have you guys live streaming it for those who can’t make it or don’t want to get out, we’re really thankful to provide that for the first time ever this year,” McRae said.

Click here to watch the parade on a phone or computer on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 6:00pm.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.