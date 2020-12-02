Still a bit of rain, chilly for Thursday

A major snowstorm with widespread reports of six to 10 inches of snow has paralyzed northwestern Oklahoma, an upper low is the primary mover with this event. The low tracks to our north Thursday and we may see occasional patches of light rain, but we will be above freezing and snow is not anticipated.

Thursday looks breezy and cool with just a few showers possible but not much sunshine. It will remain chilly with highs in the 40s. High pressure builds in Friday and this should give us a run of quiet weather.

The weekend looks dry with clear cold nights, lows around freezing, and sunny mild days with highs in the neighborhood of 60, near normal for early December. Temperatures move upward with southwesterly winds by the middle of next week and we could 70 degrees at that time.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Breezy and chilly, 20% rain

Friday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Saturday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Sunday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Monday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Tuesday: Sunny, a little warmer

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12