Ardmore police arrest man for shooting by CVS

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ardmore police arrested a man last Wednesday for last Tuesday’s shooting next door to CVS.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said officers started investigating 26-year-old Braxton Booker after interviewing a witness at the scene.

Henry said the shooting was domestic in nature.

Ardmore Police said Booker and a woman went to CVS around 10 p.m. last Tuesday night, As they were leaving, the gunshot victim, Kevion McGee stepped in front of their vehicle.

“There was a verbal confrontation that turned into a very quick physical altercation, and Mr. Booker fired his firearm from inside his vehicle and that’s where the victim obtained the gunshot wound,” Henry said.

Someone called 911, but when the police arrived on the scene, McGee wasn’t there.

“Some medical staff at the hospital advised that there was a male who had a gunshot wound who arrived at the emergency room for treatment,” Henry said.

McGee was admitted to the hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening.

Police arrested Booker the next afternoon around 4 p.m.

If Booker is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

