Ardmore police investigate cell phone robbery

(MGN)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Ardmore police responded to a robbery Tuesday evening, but no one was arrested.

Police said the robbery occurred near Holiday drive, where a victim said his phone was forcibly taken from him.

The victim named a suspect, and officers found that suspect four blocks away on 12th Avenue. The suspect had the phone.

But as the officers investigated, it began to look like the suspect had had the phone before the robbery occurred.

“Both of them had knowledge of the passcode of the phone, and there were things in the phone that showed possession on the suspects end,” Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said.

The officers submitted charges to the district attorney, and the victim went home with the phone.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

