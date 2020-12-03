Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community honors life of man who died after fire in Pottsboro
Community honors life of man killed in Pottsboro fire
A Bryan County man is dead after falling while on the job Sunday.
CMC employee dies after falling at work
Two people are dead after a fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire
Sherman police are investigating a shots fired call that happened in a neighborhood Sunday...
Police investigate shots fired in Sherman neighborhood
William Lawrance Lee
Ardmore man arrested for assaulting minor

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine
Paul Morse absolutely adores art, especially spray paint, and this holiday season, he’s hoping...
Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch
Frustrated by the latest restrictions, the bar owners decided to declare the buidling an...
Protests held outside NY bar after owner arrested for defying COVID-19 restrictions