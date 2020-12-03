Advertisement

Callisburg volleyball standout Emma Sledge signs with UMHB

By David Reed
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Callisburg volleyball standout Emma Sledge is taking her game to Mary Hardin Baylor.

Sledge has been a big part of the Lady Cats stellar volleyball program. Now, she takes the next step in Belton with a good feeling about what she is getting in UMHB.

“I really fell in love with the campus and the people I got to meet when I was there,” Sledge said. “The coach was amazing when I got to talk to him, and he really inspired me to get better at what I do.”

