COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals have continued to increase.

The Texas Department of State Health, or DSHS, reports that over fifteen percent of people hospitalized in Grayson and Lamar counties are COVID-19 patients.

“These COVID cases are going to do nothing but increase from now until the end of the year” Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said.

Judge Randy Moore of Fannin County said local officials are waiting for the Governor’s call on what to do if hospitalization numbers surpass the seven day mark.

“(Abbott) He’s going to send me and other judges a letter, letting us know when we have reached that 7-day-period” Judge Moore said. “There is a roll-back to the previous numbers; restaurants from 75 percent to 50 percent (and) bars would close.”

If hospitalizations stay at this rate by Friday, North Texas would reach the seventh day of increasing numbers, and according to Governor Greg Abbott’s order, it would mean a return to certain restrictions.

“Obviously, I think everyone in the entertainment industry has big concerns about the COVID-19 rates- our people are exposed to it just like everyone else.”said Denison bar owner Bill Kennedy.

1880 Ice House owner Bill Kennedy said he expects that cases will continue to increase throughout the holidays, and said the decision to close bars down again would be detrimental to the industry.

“We care about the people that work for us, our employees are like family, our customers are too! ” Kennedy said. “We want what’s safe for them but also, so that they can continue to do the things they enjoy, take care of their families, earn a living and that has to be considered as well.”

If the hospitalizations see a decrease before Friday, North Texas won’t see any changes.

Officials told News 12 it’s all up to everyone to help slow the spread of COVID-19; by wearing a mask in public, and limiting interactions with large groups or gatherings.

