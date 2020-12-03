Advertisement

Denison hopes to make zoning ordinance change to allow new businesses

By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Planning and zoning in Denison are hoping to make an ordinance change which would allow new types of businesses downtown. How this would better the city’s future.

“Our zoning ordinance, it’s constantly evolving, and it doesn’t fit everything perfectly,” said William Myers, Vice President of Business Development with the Denison Development Alliance.

The city hopes to change the zoning ordinance to allow for indoor amusement in the Downtown setting.

“So sometimes you gotta go in and modify that zone a little bit so that it can handle a new type of use or a use that complements the current zone,” said Myers.

In the existing ordinance, amusement indoors was not listed, and was not permitted in Downtown buildings. Myers says the central Downtown area is meant to be diverse.

“In central area it’s meant to be this kind of melting pot of a variety of different usage. You have living spaces, work spaces, service companies, manufacturers, all different types of uses,” said Myers.

An ax throwing business interested in a Main Street location could not fit the permitted description, which prompted this change.

“And we’re like well we want Downtown to be a place for amusement and entertainment and a variety of activities like that. We want people gathering and having fun,” said Myers.

The change will be presented for approval to city council on Monday.

Until then, the city asks the community to participate in an important development survey.

“Downtown did that same kind of survey back in 2013, 2014, and got some terrific feedback from the community,” said Myers.

Myers says 2014 survey responses led to the changing of some policies. He hopes this 2020 survey will prompt more change.

“2014, that survey was impactful, and this one could be even more so, we just need a lot of people to turn that back in and get that feedback back to the community,” said Myers.

The Denison Vision Forward Survey can be found here.

