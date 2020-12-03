Advertisement

Denison to finish up regular season at Princeton

By David Reed
Dec. 2, 2020
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have already punched their ticket to the post-season, and have one more regular season game to go.

The Jackets will get their final regular season game in on Friday night at Princeton. Denison would like to keep their momentum going after checking off the big box of clinching a post-season berth.

“I think it’s a goal that you check off,” head coach Chad Rogers said. “Now you reset and move on to your next goal. When the season is over, we will reflect back on everything we have accomplished. Right now it is time to move on to the next goal.”

