Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire
A Bryan County man is dead after falling while on the job Sunday.
CMC employee dies after falling at work
A family is without a home Monday after a fire destroyed their house.
Sherman fire destroys house, family without home
Haley Pritchett
Paris Police searching for missing teen
William Lawrance Lee
Ardmore man arrested for assaulting minor

Latest News

For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19 cases in North Texas hospitals have continued to increase.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in North Texas
Katie Palmer Project raises $4,500 for Christmas lights for families who have lost loved ones...
Katie Palmer Project raises $4,500 for Christmas lights for families
Katie Palmer Project raises $4,500 for Christmas lights for families.
Katie Palmer Project raises $4,500 for Christmas lights for families
The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.
Hawaii couple arrested after getting on a plane knowing they were COVID positive