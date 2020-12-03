Good-Bye Clouds...
A welcome pattern shift for the weekend
A slow-moving upper low has brought two days of gloomy skies to Texoma, but that’s about to change.
Dry air flow from the northwest to west will settle in Friday, allowing us to return to sunny skies. Friday morning will be quite cold, around freezing, followed by a mild afternoon in the upper 50s.
Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, the weekend looks dry with clear cold nights, lows around freezing, and sunny mild days. We’ll see some scattered clouds Sunday as an upper low treks to our south, no rain expected here.
Looking toward next week, southwesterly winds bring warmer readings with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s and night-time lows above freezing. Pretty nice for December!
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Clear cold night, sunny day
Saturday: Clear cold night, sunny day
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Monday: Clear cold night, sunny day
Tuesday: Sunny, a little warmer
Wednesday: Sunny and mild
Thursday: Sunny and mild
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12