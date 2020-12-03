Good-Bye Clouds...

A slow-moving upper low has brought two days of gloomy skies to Texoma, but that’s about to change.

Dry air flow from the northwest to west will settle in Friday, allowing us to return to sunny skies. Friday morning will be quite cold, around freezing, followed by a mild afternoon in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, the weekend looks dry with clear cold nights, lows around freezing, and sunny mild days. We’ll see some scattered clouds Sunday as an upper low treks to our south, no rain expected here.

Looking toward next week, southwesterly winds bring warmer readings with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s and night-time lows above freezing. Pretty nice for December!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Saturday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Monday: Clear cold night, sunny day

Tuesday: Sunny, a little warmer

Wednesday: Sunny and mild

Thursday: Sunny and mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12