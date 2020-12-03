Katie Palmer Project raises $4,500 for Christmas lights for families.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Named after the Denison teacher killed earlier this year after a man ran her over with his truck back in April, the Katie Palmer Foundation raised $4,500.

Now, nine families throughout North Texas will be getting Christmas lights to honor Katie and loved ones they’ve lost this year for the holiday season.

The families submitted request for the lights through the Katie Palmer Project and project founder Dustin Bortzfield said “they were stories that moved you.”

“You read what these people are going through and you realize what you have and what to be thankful for,” Bortzfield said.

Two out of a total of 10 participating houses have already received their lights for this year and Bortzfield said, with the help of other volunteer firefighters, they plan on hanging lights on nine total houses. The remaining house will receive a monetary donation.

Robin Atherton’s daughter Anjolee died from her seven-year battle with breast cancer on Nov. 22 of this year. Shortly after she passed away the Project reached out to them and offered to light their house for the holidays.

“When you’re going through something like this the smallest things can mean the greatest things,” said Atherton. ““I’m going to remember the Katie Palmer Foundation did this for us. Again, to most people it would seem like a small thing. But to us it’s a big thing.”

“If we would have just gotten lights hung on one house to bring happiness to one family I would have thought this was a success,” said John Palmer, Katie’s husband. He said the entire Project embodies the kind nature of who Katie was as a person.

“She was an outstanding woman, mother, teacher, daughter, friend. She cared about others, she put others before herself constantly,” Palmer said. “She cared about others, she put others before herself constantly.”

Palmer said the night the lights went up at his house he was bringing his daughter home from a volleyball practice and her reaction was the joy he hopes all families get this holiday season.

“She needed to smile. It’s been a hard year for us. She needed to smile and I needed to see her smile and that’s what this project’s all about,” Palmer said.

