Advertisement

Marshall County homeowners can apply for tornado shelter grant

Marshall County homeowners can apply for a storm shelter grant to reimburse up to 75% of the...
Marshall County homeowners can apply for a storm shelter grant to reimburse up to 75% of the cost.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Marshall County Emergency Management Offices received a grant to help homeowners purchase a storm shelter.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said the grant will allow anyone who owns a home in Marshall County to be reimbursed for up to 75 percent or $2,000 of a storm shelter purchase.

Interested homeowners have to sign up for the program by the end of the week, but won’t need to purchase the shelter until sometime mid next year

Chaney said he recommends the shelters because in Texoma, tornado season is year-round.

“The great part about one of these rooms is that it gives us the ability to get into it whether its above ground below ground, it really doesn’t matter. The main thing is to get into that tornado shelter and let it pass,” Chaney said.

If you’d like to purchase one, contact the Marshall County Emergency Management office at (580) 627-5115 before Friday.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a fire in Bokchito Tuesday morning.
2 killed in Bokchito house fire
A Bryan County man is dead after falling while on the job Sunday.
CMC employee dies after falling at work
A family is without a home Monday after a fire destroyed their house.
Sherman fire destroys house, family without home
Haley Pritchett
Paris Police searching for missing teen
William Lawrance Lee
Ardmore man arrested for assaulting minor

Latest News

Ardmore police have arrested a man for last week's shooting at CVS.
Ardmore police arrest man for shooting by CVS
Ardmore police investigate cell phone robbery
Denison hopes to make zoning ordinance change to allow new businesses
KXII is partnering with the City of Sherman to bring you a livestream of this year's Christmas...
Sherman offers live stream for annual Christmas parade