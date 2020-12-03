Marshall County homeowners can apply for tornado shelter grant

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Marshall County Emergency Management Offices received a grant to help homeowners purchase a storm shelter.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said the grant will allow anyone who owns a home in Marshall County to be reimbursed for up to 75 percent or $2,000 of a storm shelter purchase.

Interested homeowners have to sign up for the program by the end of the week, but won’t need to purchase the shelter until sometime mid next year

Chaney said he recommends the shelters because in Texoma, tornado season is year-round.

“The great part about one of these rooms is that it gives us the ability to get into it whether its above ground below ground, it really doesn’t matter. The main thing is to get into that tornado shelter and let it pass,” Chaney said.

If you’d like to purchase one, contact the Marshall County Emergency Management office at (580) 627-5115 before Friday.

