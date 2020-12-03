Advertisement

North Texas bars to close, businesses reduce capacity after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 7 day mark

(KOSA)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After seven days of COVID-19 patients taking up more than 15 percent of available hospital beds in the North Texas region, businesses will be forced to further limit capacity or temporarily close down as reopening rollbacks take effect.

The North Texas region includes Grayson, Cooke and Fannin counties.

North Texas leaders will receive a letter from the state informing them of some rollbacks of Governor Abbott’s phased reopenings.

As part of the rollbacks, elective surgeries will be suspended. Restaurants, retail stores and gyms must reduce capacity to 50 percent and bars must close.

Schools and churches will not be impacted by the rollback.

The state-imposed restriction rollbacks will remain in place until the hospitalization rate in North Texas falls below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

